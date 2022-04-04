Are Investors Undervaluing China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) By 45%?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

How far off is China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for China Yuchai International

Is China Yuchai International fairly valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions)

CN¥1.66b

CN¥941.0m

CN¥557.0m

CN¥376.7m

CN¥293.5m

CN¥249.8m

CN¥225.2m

CN¥211.0m

CN¥202.9m

CN¥198.6m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ -32.37%

Est @ -22.08%

Est @ -14.88%

Est @ -9.84%

Est @ -6.31%

Est @ -3.84%

Est @ -2.11%

Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0%

CN¥1.5k

CN¥807

CN¥443

CN¥277

CN¥200

CN¥158

CN¥132

CN¥114

CN¥102

CN¥92.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥3.9b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥199m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.0%– 1.9%) = CN¥3.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥3.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= CN¥1.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥5.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$11.5, the company appears quite good value at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at China Yuchai International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.426. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For China Yuchai International, there are three relevant items you should look at:

  1. Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for China Yuchai International we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company.

  2. Future Earnings: How does CYD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Living their best raccoon lives.’ See 3 babies rescued after mom drowns in Florida

    Aww. Need to cuten up your timeline?

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Buy Micron (MU) & 3 More Semiconductor Stocks for Solid Gains

    Considering the growth prospects of the semiconductor industry, here we have picked four stocks - MU, AMD, AVGO and SYNA - that are solid bets for long-term gains.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • Real Yields Show Where the Stock Market Is Really Headed

    Citigroup strategist Robert Buckland ascribes the market’s resilience to real yields, which remain deeply negative. They were rising quickly at the beginning of the year, but that reversed when Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrats Begging to Be Bought in April

    The U.S. stock market has been on a wild ride so far in 2022. Despite an up month in March, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average had their worst quarter in the first quarter of 2022 since Q1 2020. Investors looking for quality businesses that can outlast a prolonged sideways market have come to the right place.

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest $135,000 in Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla

    Past performance is no guarantee of future results -- and in fact, I'd bet against history repeating itself.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in April

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 8.4%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Post-Merge Ether Will Be a Commodity-Linked Bond, Could Rally to $10K, BitMEX Co-Founder Says

    The post-merge bond-like appeal and ESG-compliant label will make ether more attractive than other layer 1 cryptocurrencies.