Are Investors Undervaluing COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (HKG:1199) By 39%?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (HKG:1199) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $241.0m $306.5m $359.7m $405.6m $444.2m $476.5m $503.6m $526.7m $546.8m $564.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 17.36% Est @ 12.75% Est @ 9.53% Est @ 7.27% Est @ 5.69% Est @ 4.58% Est @ 3.81% Est @ 3.27% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11.06% $217.0 $248.5 $262.6 $266.6 $262.9 $253.9 $241.6 $227.6 $212.7 $197.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= $2.4b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$565m × (1 + 2%) ÷ (11.1% – 2%) = US$6.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = $US$6.4b ÷ ( 1 + 11.1%)10 = $2.23b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is $4.62b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate in the company’s reported currency of $1.46. However, 1199’s primary listing is in Hong Kong, and 1 share of 1199 in USD represents 7.829 ( USD/ HKD) share of OTCPK:CSPK.F, so the intrinsic value per share in HKD is HK$11.44. Compared to the current share price of HK$6.92, the company appears quite good value at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

