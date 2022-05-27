Are Investors Undervaluing Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) By 47%?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for Costa Group Holdings

Step by step through the calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$64.8m

AU$103.2m

AU$120.1m

AU$126.8m

AU$118.0m

AU$113.2m

AU$110.5m

AU$109.3m

AU$109.1m

AU$109.5m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x4

Analyst x4

Analyst x4

Analyst x3

Analyst x1

Est @ -4.1%

Est @ -2.33%

Est @ -1.09%

Est @ -0.22%

Est @ 0.38%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.3%

AU$61.6

AU$93.2

AU$103

AU$103

AU$91.3

AU$83.2

AU$77.2

AU$72.6

AU$68.8

AU$65.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$819m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$109m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (5.3%– 1.8%) = AU$3.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$3.2b÷ ( 1 + 5.3%)10= AU$1.9b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$2.8b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$3.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Costa Group Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.815. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Costa Group Holdings, we've compiled three essential aspects you should further examine:

  1. Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Costa Group Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

  2. Future Earnings: How does CGC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Timeline of Musicians Speaking Out Against Gun Violence and Advocating For Gun Control Reform

    Following the response from the music world in the wake of this month's horrific shooting tragedies, a look back at artists who have spoken out against gun violence and for increased gun control over the years.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Stars and socialites from the early 2000s

    Paris Hilton hosts a podcast and advocates for ending abuse at youth treatment centers. Nicole Richie is a judge on Amazon's "Making the Cut."

  • ‘Cash is still trash’ — Billionaire Ray Dalio says keeping money in a savings account is not safe. Here’s what he holds instead

    Fight back against inflation. This is how Dalio does it.

  • Is Another Reverse Stock Split Inevitable for This Once-Promising Growth Stock?

    Stock splits are encouraging developments because they mean that a stock has been performing well. At a high price tag, the company can justify slashing the stock price in half (or more) so that it becomes accessible to a wider pool of investors. One company that could end up going that route (again) is marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB).

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The stock market could help you retire as a millionaire if you pick the right companies and hold them in your portfolio for a long time, as doing so will help you gain from the power of compounding and evolving trends in various industries. For instance, a $50,000 investment in Amazon a decade ago is worth about $500,000 now thanks to the stock's nearly 900% gains over the past decade, and that's after accounting for the steep drop in the e-commerce giant's stock price in recent months. Amazon, however, is not the only company that has generated solid returns for investors over the past decade.

  • My 3 Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy -- Even in a Market Sell-Off

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have both fallen headlong into correction territory. A stock split doesn't change the underlying fundamentals of a business, so that alone isn't a reason to buy the stock. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stunned investors in mid-2020 when the company announced a 4-for-1 stock split, the first in almost six years.

  • These 3 REITs Won't Grow Your Money Overnight But Are No-Brainer Long-Term Buys

    Buy and hold this diverse trio to actively enjoy passive income, and likely share growth, for years to come.

  • The Under-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Invested $61 Billion Into in Less Than 4 Years

    When Warren Buffett, the CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), buys or sells a stock, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since taking the reins, Buffett has created close to $670 billion in value for his shareholders (which includes himself), and he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an almost unfathomable 20.1% average annual return. To put this performance in another context, the benchmark S&P 500 has "only" gained 30,209%, including dividends paid, since Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway.

  • An Industrial REIT That's Down 50% and Yielding 9%: Time to Buy?

    This minnow outbid some whales to swallow a bigger fish. There's some indigestion to work through.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Edgar Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks in Edgar Wachenheim’s portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Greenhaven Associates’ past performance and Wachenheim’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Edgar Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates. Edgar Wachenheim is an American investor and the founder of Greenhaven Associates. He […]

  • Want $400 in Dividends Monthly? Invest This Amount in These 3 Stocks

    If you have $77,280 that you can afford to invest, these stocks can turn that into $400 in recurring monthly income.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman’s early life, investment philosophy, and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • 2 Buffett Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap

    Warren Buffett's investments in stocks and private businesses through Berkshire Hathaway have created tremendous wealth for shareholders. A $1,000 investment in the stock in 1965, when Buffett took control of the once-struggling textile manufacturer, would have been worth $36 million at the end of 2021. At the end of March, Berkshire held a stock portfolio worth $390 billion.

  • Amazon Stock Split: Should You Buy Before or After?

    Amazon's Board approved the 20-for-1 stock split announced in March at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 25. The split will enable more investors to afford to invest in Amazon, and it...

  • Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks hedge funds are dumping amid the tech selloff in 2022. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the latest market situation around tech stocks, go directly to Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 5 Stocks in 2022. Investors are offloading growth stocks that don’t […]

  • Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst

    There’s no escaping the difficult macroeconomic environment as was evident in Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest quarterly report. Over the past few years, the chip giant has habitually delivered beat-and-raise results. But although the company came good this time around on the “beat” element, the “raise” factor was missing. In F1Q23, Nvidia generated revenue of $8.29 billion, amounting to a 46.3% year-over-year increase and coming in above the $8.11 billion anticipated by analysts. Similarly for the bottom

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks analysts are downgrading today. To take a look at some more stocks that are being downgraded, go to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks Today. US stocks are trying to overturn the 7-week losing streak today as the S&P 500 Index, the Dow 30 […]