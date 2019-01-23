Investors Are Undervaluing Crystal International Group Limited (HKG:2232) By 34.86%

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Crystal International Group Limited (HKG:2232) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

See our latest analysis for Crystal International Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

The calculation

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $74.00 $220.33 $242.12 $266.06 $292.37 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Est @ 9.89% Est @ 9.89% Est @ 9.89% Present Value Discounted @ 12.03% $66.05 $175.55 $172.20 $168.91 $165.68

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$748m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$292m × (1 + 2%) ÷ (12% – 2%) = US$3.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$3.0b ÷ ( 1 + 12%)5 = US$1.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$2.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$6.69. Relative to the current share price of HK$4.36, the stock is quite undervalued at a 35% discount to what it is available for right now.

SEHK:2232 Intrinsic Value Export January 23rd 19 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Crystal International Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.254. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For 2232, I’ve put together three essential aspects you should further examine: