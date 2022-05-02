Are Investors Undervaluing Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) By 42%?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for Dr. Martens

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£86.9m

UK£133.3m

UK£160.8m

UK£180.6m

UK£196.6m

UK£209.4m

UK£219.4m

UK£227.4m

UK£233.7m

UK£238.9m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Est @ 12.31%

Est @ 8.88%

Est @ 6.48%

Est @ 4.8%

Est @ 3.62%

Est @ 2.8%

Est @ 2.22%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3%

UK£81.7

UK£118

UK£134

UK£141

UK£145

UK£145

UK£143

UK£139

UK£134

UK£129

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£1.3b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£239m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (6.3%– 0.9%) = UK£4.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£4.4b÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= UK£2.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£3.7b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.1, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dr. Martens as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.127. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Dr. Martens, we've compiled three fundamental factors you should explore:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Dr. Martens that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does DOCS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the LSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Lessons From What Buffett Didn't Say at Berkshire Hathaway's Shareholder Meeting

    Despite Berkshire being up 8% on the year compared to a 13% loss for the S&P 500 and an over 20% loss for the Nasdaq Composite, there was little to no showboating from Chairman Warren Buffett or Vice Chairman Charlie Munger. Here's what Buffett and Munger didn't say that spoke volumes at the 2022 Berkshire shareholder meeting.

  • Here's why tuition is increasing at every public university but Jackson State University

    Coming school year, average in-state tuition will increase by $177, from $8,219 to $8,396 a year. Average out-of-state tuition will increase to $12,197.

  • Europe's Engie Buys More U.S. LNG With Green Credentials

    (Bloomberg) -- French utility Engie SA has agreed to buy liquefied natural gas from NextDecade Corp. after the U.S. exporter committed to slash most of the emissions associated with a proposed terminal in Texas. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year

  • Alabama football coach Nick Saban not injured in car accident Friday

    Nick Saban is entering his 16th season as Alabama football's coach. He was involved in a minor car wreck on Friday.

  • Rattlesnake handler dies ‘doing what he loved’ after being bitten during Texas show

    His sister said he “had a passion for snake handling” and handled rattlers for “many years.”

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3%: Markets WrapJapanese institutional manage

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Buying This Overlooked Medical Device Stock

    The Nasdaq's sell-off looks to have given investors a buying opportunity in this little-known medical device stock.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood stock crash: 'God is getting just'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger did some kicking of a downed dog on Saturday.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of June to...

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in May. In order to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May. Investors rely on dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility, and the regular […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 75% (or More) to Buy in May

    Rising interest rates have historically meant tough times for growth stocks. With the Federal Reserve having already raised rates once in 2022 and signaling six more significant hikes before the year is out, companies that trade at growth-dependent valuations have been under pressure. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified top picks from the crowd of beaten-down growth stocks.