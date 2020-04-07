Are Investors Undervaluing Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) By 29%?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$36.6m US$42.1m US$48.0m US$45.7m US$44.4m US$43.8m US$43.6m US$43.6m US$43.9m US$44.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Est @ -4.76% Est @ -2.81% Est @ -1.45% Est @ -0.49% Est @ 0.18% Est @ 0.65% Est @ 0.97% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$34.0 US$36.4 US$38.6 US$34.1 US$30.8 US$28.3 US$26.1 US$24.3 US$22.8 US$21.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$296m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$44m× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ 7.6%– 1.7%) = US$774m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$774m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$373m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$669m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$17.6, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Echo Global Logistics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.072. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.