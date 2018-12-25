Investors Are Undervaluing Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) By 46.82%

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Emera by following the link below.

The model

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$498.15 CA$563.00 CA$605.70 CA$1.18k CA$1.37k Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 16%, capped from 24.08% Present Value Discounted @ 8.47% CA$459.26 CA$478.53 CA$474.63 CA$850.37 CA$909.42

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CA$3.2b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$1.4b × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.3%) = CA$23b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CA$23b ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = CA$15b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$18b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of CA$78.81. Compared to the current share price of CA$41.91, the stock is quite undervalued at a 47% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Emera as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

