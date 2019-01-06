Investors Are Undervaluing Gordon Dadds Group plc (LON:GOR) By 35.03%

How far off is Gordon Dadds Group plc (LON:GOR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £3.43 £4.08 £4.82 £5.64 £6.54 Source Est @ 20%, capped from 23.64% Est @ 19%, capped from 23.64% Est @ 18%, capped from 23.64% Est @ 17%, capped from 23.64% Est @ 16%, capped from 23.64% Present Value Discounted @ 8.28% £3.17 £3.48 £3.80 £4.10 £4.39

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= UK£19m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.4%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£6.5m × (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.3% – 1.4%) = UK£96m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = UK£96m ÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)5 = UK£65m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is UK£84m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of £2.91. Relative to the current share price of £1.89, the stock is quite good value at a 35% discount to what it is available for right now.

AIM:GOR Intrinsic Value Export January 6th 19 More

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Gordon Dadds Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.