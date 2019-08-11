Are Investors Undervaluing Grasim Industries Limited (NSE:GRASIM) By 44%?

How far off is Grasim Industries Limited (NSE:GRASIM) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Grasim Industries

Step by step through the calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹84.4b ₹106.2b ₹125.7b ₹144.6b ₹163.2b ₹181.6b ₹200.0b ₹218.7b ₹238.0b ₹258.0b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 18.32% Est @ 15.09% Est @ 12.83% Est @ 11.25% Est @ 10.14% Est @ 9.36% Est @ 8.82% Est @ 8.44% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 21.17% ₹69.6k ₹72.3k ₹70.6k ₹67.1k ₹62.5k ₹57.4k ₹52.1k ₹47.1k ₹42.3k ₹37.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹578.9b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 21.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹258b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (21.2% – 7.6%) = ₹2.0t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = ₹₹2.0t ÷ ( 1 + 21.2%)10 = ₹298.75b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is ₹877.66b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of ₹1334.6. Relative to the current share price of ₹746.5, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

NSEI:GRASIM Intrinsic value, August 11th 2019 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Grasim Industries as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 21.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.583. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.