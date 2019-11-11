Are Investors Undervaluing HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) By 28%?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is HCA Healthcare fairly valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.43b US$3.78b US$3.80b US$4.07b US$4.25b US$4.42b US$4.58b US$4.73b US$4.87b US$5.02b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.42% Est @ 3.91% Est @ 3.56% Est @ 3.31% Est @ 3.14% Est @ 3.01% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% US$3.2k US$3.2k US$3.0k US$2.9k US$2.8k US$2.7k US$2.6k US$2.4k US$2.3k US$2.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$27b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$5.0b× (1 + 2.7%) ÷ 8.7%– 2.7%) = US$86b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$86b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= US$38b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$65b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$137, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at HCA Healthcare as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.001. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.