Investors Are Undervaluing Jamna Auto Industries Limited (NSE:JAMNAAUTO) By 40.55%

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Jamna Auto Industries Limited (NSE:JAMNAAUTO) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The model

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹1.59k ₹1.88k ₹2.19k ₹2.56k ₹2.97k Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 16.93% Est @ 16.93% Est @ 16%, capped from 16.93% Present Value Discounted @ 13.51% ₹1.40k ₹1.46k ₹1.50k ₹1.54k ₹1.58k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹7.5b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹3.0b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (13.5% – 7.6%) = ₹54b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹54b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = ₹28b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹36b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹90.07. Relative to the current share price of ₹53.55, the stock is quite good value at a 41% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Jamna Auto Industries as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.