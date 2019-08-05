Are Investors Undervaluing Japfa Ltd. (SGX:UD2) By 31%?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Japfa Ltd. (SGX:UD2) as an investment opportunity by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $53.7m $65.3m $74.6m $82.6m $89.3m $95.0m $100.0m $104.3m $108.1m $111.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 14.29% Est @ 10.7% Est @ 8.18% Est @ 6.42% Est @ 5.18% Est @ 4.32% Est @ 3.71% Est @ 3.29% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10.78% $48.5 $53.2 $54.9 $54.8 $53.5 $51.4 $48.8 $46.0 $43.0 $40.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= $494.2m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10.8%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$112m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (10.8% – 2.3%) = US$1.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = $US$1.3b ÷ ( 1 + 10.8%)10 = $484.26m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is $978.47m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate in the company’s reported currency of $0.53. However, UD2’s primary listing is in Singapore, and 1 share of UD2 in USD represents 1.376 ( USD/ SGD) share of SGX:UD2, so the intrinsic value per share in SGD is SGD0.72. Relative to the current share price of SGD0.50, the company appears quite undervalued at a 31% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

