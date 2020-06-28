Are Investors Undervaluing Kathmandu Holdings Limited (NZSE:KMD) By 45%?

How far off is Kathmandu Holdings Limited (NZSE:KMD) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Kathmandu Holdings

Crunching the numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$21.0m NZ$86.0m NZ$83.0m NZ$98.0m NZ$119.0m NZ$129.8m NZ$139.0m NZ$147.0m NZ$154.1m NZ$160.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.05% Est @ 7.12% Est @ 5.76% Est @ 4.81% Est @ 4.15% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% NZ$19.1 NZ$71.1 NZ$62.4 NZ$67.0 NZ$73.9 NZ$73.3 NZ$71.4 NZ$68.7 NZ$65.4 NZ$62.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$634m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$160m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (10.0%– 2.6%) = NZ$2.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$2.2b÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= NZ$861m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$1.5b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$1.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

NZSE:KMD Discounted Cash Flow June 28th 2020 More

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kathmandu Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.229. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.