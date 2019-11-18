Are Investors Undervaluing Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) By 49%?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Lifetime Brands

The calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$35.9m US$35.4m US$35.4m US$35.6m US$36.1m US$36.8m US$37.5m US$38.4m US$39.3m US$40.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -0.11% Est @ 0.74% Est @ 1.34% Est @ 1.76% Est @ 2.05% Est @ 2.25% Est @ 2.4% Est @ 2.5% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 15% US$31.3 US$26.9 US$23.5 US$20.6 US$18.2 US$16.2 US$14.4 US$12.8 US$11.5 US$10.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$185m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$40m× (1 + 2.7%) ÷ 15%– 2.7%) = US$347m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$347m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= US$88m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$273m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$6.5, the company appears quite good value at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

NasdaqGS:LCUT Intrinsic value, November 18th 2019 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lifetime Brands as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.