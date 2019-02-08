Are Investors Undervaluing Lowe's (LOW) Right Now?

Qorvo (QRVO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.82% and 1.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2018. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Lowe's (LOW). LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.01. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.07. Over the past year, LOW's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.38 and as low as 14.40, with a median of 16.40.

LOW is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.14. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. LOW's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.25. Over the last 12 months, LOW's PEG has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.06.

We should also highlight that LOW has a P/B ratio of 14.47. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 30.21. Over the past 12 months, LOW's P/B has been as high as 16.50 and as low as 11.51, with a median of 13.88.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Lowe's's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LOW is an impressive value stock right now.



