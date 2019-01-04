Investors Are Undervaluing Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) By 25.97%

Does the January share price for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Mellanox Technologies by following the link below.

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $326.70 $374.00 $441.32 $516.34 $598.96 Source Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ 18%, capped from 19.81% Est @ 17%, capped from 19.81% Est @ 16%, capped from 19.81% Present Value Discounted @ 11.07% $294.14 $303.17 $322.08 $339.28 $354.34

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$1.6b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.9%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$599m × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (11.1% – 2.9%) = US$7.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$7.6b ÷ ( 1 + 11.1%)5 = US$4.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$6.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $114.08. Relative to the current share price of $84.45, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 26% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Mellanox Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.152. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

