Are Investors Undervaluing Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY) By 37%?

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

How far off is Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Mercury NZ

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions)

NZ$531.6m

NZ$374.9m

NZ$446.0m

NZ$448.0m

NZ$447.0m

NZ$449.1m

NZ$453.4m

NZ$459.2m

NZ$466.2m

NZ$474.0m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 0.47%

Est @ 0.95%

Est @ 1.28%

Est @ 1.52%

Est @ 1.68%

Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.5%

NZ$504

NZ$337

NZ$380

NZ$362

NZ$343

NZ$327

NZ$313

NZ$300

NZ$289

NZ$279

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$3.4b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$474m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (5.5%– 2.1%) = NZ$14b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$14b÷ ( 1 + 5.5%)10= NZ$8.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$12b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$5.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mercury NZ as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Mercury NZ, we've put together three fundamental factors you should consider:

  1. Risks: We feel that you should assess the 3 warning signs for Mercury NZ (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company.

  2. Future Earnings: How does MCY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NZSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Glatfelter Corporation ( NYSE:GLT ) by taking the...

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

    How far off is Pioneer Natural Resources Company ( NYSE:PXD ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • Google to Open First Japan Data Center to Accelerate Asia Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google will open its first data center in Japan next year as part of increasing investment in the world’s third-biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsThe new facil

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied This Week

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas companies, including Warren Buffett holdings Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), along with shale pure-play Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), were up strongly on the week, rising 12.4%, 14.7%, and 20.1%, respectively, through Thursday. After oil stocks fell in September on mounting recession worries, OPEC+ surprised the markets this week with a larger-than-expected coordinated production cut. On Wednesday, members of OPEC+ agreed to a 2 million barrel-per-day production cut, which was larger than expected and in defiance of U.S. calls to continue producing amid global inflation challenges.

  • Stocks lose more ground on fears a recession may be looming

    Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, as stocks fell sharply Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. Wall Street is worried the Federal Reserve could see that as proof the economy has yet to slow enough to get inflation under control. “The employment situation is still good and that might be a little frustrating to the Fed,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

  • Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Could Be 38% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Does the October share price for Walmart Inc. ( NYSE:WMT ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Wizards aim to improve 3-point shooting after slow start in preseason

    The Wizards are seeing signs in practice their 3-point shooting can be better than it has been so far in the preseason.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?

    What do Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet have in common? The company develops ready-made and customizable AI solutions for hundreds of companies across different industries, which can materially accelerate their adoption of advanced technology. Cloud-computing technology is key to businesses that operate online in any capacity, and the three leading providers of cloud services happen to be Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Spectacular Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These surefire stocks are ripe for the picking following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Did Warren Buffett Go Bargain Hunting During the Recent Market Meltdown?

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett's famous advice for investors is to be "fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." Buffett has seemingly walked the walk as well, with his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) having purchased more than $57 billion of equities through the first six months of the year. In a little more than a month, Berkshire will submit its 13F regulatory filing for the public to see what stocks the company bought and sold in the third quarter of the year, which includes the months of July, August, and September.

  • 2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

    Investors listen to Warren Buffett because of his long-term ability to beat the S&P 500. Between 1965 and 2021, a 56-year timeframe, his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio has logged average returns of 20.1%. Berkshire has also beat the indexes in 2022, with Berkshire stock falling 6% since January versus almost 20% for the S&P 500.

  • Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

    It's impossible to predict when the market will make a full recovery, but buying quality stocks is still in investors' control.

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • There's Nothing Amazon or FedEx Can Do to Slow Down This Warehouse Landlord

    Amazon and FedEx are pulling back, but don't read too deeply into that when it comes to Prologis' future.

  • Why I Can't Get Enough of This Passive-Income Juggernaut

    I love to own income-producing investments because that passive cash flow gives me more financial flexibility. I can use it to grow my passive income, make other investments or purchases, or help cover expenses in an emergency.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    What do a Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrat, and Dividend Contender have in common? Each of them appears capable of showering shareholders with consistently growing passive income.

  • Should Investors Buy Alphabet Stock Before It's Too Late?

    Alphabet recently dipped below the $100 a share level after routinely trading over $2,000 pre-split. The lower price makes the stock more attainable to many investors and offers a great chance to buy Alphabet shares for the long haul.

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.

  • Here's Why 54% of My Portfolio Is in This Top Index Fund

    When it comes to investing, no investment strategy fits everyone. This is my strategy, and the bedrock portion of my portfolio has been built on one ETF in particular: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). This fund is suited for my portfolio -- 54% of it to be exact -- and here's why it might be right for you too.