Are Investors Undervaluing MOIL Limited (NSE:MOIL) By 32%?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MOIL Limited (NSE:MOIL) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹1.58b ₹2.98b ₹4.74b ₹5.87b ₹6.98b ₹8.07b ₹9.13b ₹10.2b ₹11.2b ₹12.3b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 23.92% Est @ 19.01% Est @ 15.57% Est @ 13.17% Est @ 11.48% Est @ 10.3% Est @ 9.48% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 17% ₹1.3k ₹2.2k ₹2.9k ₹3.1k ₹3.1k ₹3.1k ₹3.0k ₹2.8k ₹2.7k ₹2.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = ₹27b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 7.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹12b× (1 + 7.6%) ÷ 17%– 7.6%) = ₹136b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= ₹136b÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= ₹28b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹55b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of ₹144, the company appears quite good value at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MOIL as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.130. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.