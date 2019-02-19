Investors Are Undervaluing Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) By 37.25%

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The method

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) A$19.24 A$21.52 A$21.76 A$22.06 A$24.16 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.55% Present Value Discounted @ 8.46% A$17.74 A$18.29 A$17.05 A$15.94 A$16.10

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= AU$85m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$24m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.3%) = AU$402m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = AU$402m ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = AU$268m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is AU$353m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of A$1.5. Relative to the current share price of A$0.94, the stock is quite good value at a 37% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Monash IVF Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

