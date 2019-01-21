Investors Are Undervaluing Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) By 33.68%

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $12.62k $13.60k $14.58k $18.26k $19.72k Source Analyst x12 Analyst x10 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 8.66% $11.62k $11.52k $11.37k $13.10k $13.02k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$61b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 3.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$20b × (1 + 3.3%) ÷ (8.7% – 3.3%) = US$379b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$379b ÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)5 = US$250b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$311b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of CHF133.89. Compared to the current share price of CHF88.8, the stock is quite undervalued at a 34% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Novartis as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For NOVN, there are three pertinent factors you should further examine: