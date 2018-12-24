Investors Are Undervaluing PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) By 32.74%

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

See our latest analysis for PolarityTE

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $-70.00 $-46.00 $-3.00 $40.00 $82.00 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 12.33% $-62.32 $-36.46 $-2.12 $25.12 $45.85

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= -US$29.9m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.9%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 12.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$82m × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (12.3% – 2.9%) = US$900m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$900m ÷ ( 1 + 12.3%)5 = US$503m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$473m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $22.41. Relative to the current share price of $15.07, the stock is quite undervalued at a 33% discount to what it is available for right now.

NasdaqCM:PTE Intrinsic Value Export December 24th 18 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at PolarityTE as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 12.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.33. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For PTE, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further examine: