Are Investors Undervaluing Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) By 41%?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for Range Resources

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$1.45b

US$1.42b

US$1.27b

US$898.0m

US$813.1m

US$764.1m

US$736.4m

US$722.0m

US$716.5m

US$716.9m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x7

Analyst x4

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ -9.46%

Est @ -6.03%

Est @ -3.62%

Est @ -1.94%

Est @ -0.77%

Est @ 0.06%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6%

US$1.3k

US$1.2k

US$990

US$646

US$539

US$467

US$414

US$374

US$342

US$315

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$6.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$717m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.0%) = US$11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$11b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= US$4.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$12b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$28.3, the company appears quite good value at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Range Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.408. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Range Resources, we've compiled three relevant items you should further examine:

  1. Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Range Resources you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does RRC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Is a Beat in the Cards for United Parcel's (UPS) Q3 Earnings?

    United Parcel's (UPS) third-quarter 2022 revenues are expected to have improved year over year. However, high fuel costs and supply-chain challenges are likely to weigh on the bottom line.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever

    United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) came out of the pandemic delivering exceptional growth in both its dividend payout and earnings per share. The company's ubiquitous trucks remained on the roadways in force, and United Parcel Service continues to stay ahead of the market at large even during the turmoil of the 2022 bear conditions. With continual growth and 12 straight years of increasing dividends, UPS seems ready to also deliver passive income for those willing to invest in the company and hold for the long term.

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows

    One happy consequence of a bear market is that dividend yields rise as stock prices fall. Three beaten-up stocks trading near their 52-week lows that could be especially attractive right now include Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TAK), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals is a leading healthcare company that makes vaccines and products addressing multiple therapeutic areas, including cancer, rare diseases, gastroenterology, and hematology.

  • 2 Cheap Industrial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The market has taken some stocks out to the woodshed, but history suggests these two companies are attractive today.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street

    Growth stocks are having a terrible year amid the broader market sell-off caused by the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature. AMD's notebook market share stood at nearly 25%, while it controlled 13.9% of the server processor market.

  • Why You Shouldn't Rush to Open a CD, Even Though Interest Rates Are Rising

    The Federal Reserve is on a mission to slow the pace of inflation. To achieve that goal, it's been aggressively implementing interest rate hikes that are driving borrowing costs up. The good news, though, is that a rise in interest rates is making savings accounts and CDs a more lucrative prospect.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Is a Buy

    This health insurer isn't as well known as its peers. But investors would be wise to take note of the stock.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $17.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day.

  • 3 REITS That Could Be Yield Traps

    Investors seeking income are often attracted to high-yielding dividend stocks. With recent sell-offs on real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, many of them now sport much higher yields than a year ago. But many of these stocks are nothing more than yield traps or poorly performing stocks that are high risks for further downside or dividend cuts. Remember the adage that all that glitters is not gold. Here are three REIT stocks that could be yield traps. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:

  • 3 Stocks I Will Never Sell

    No matter what happens in the market, I'm sticking to these three stocks like glue. Here's why.

  • Risk-Hungry Investors Should Remember Black Monday

    Inexperienced investors are making the same mistakes 35 years since the historic market crash, writes Tim Morton.

  • Due to inflation, IRS raises standard deduction and tax brackets for 2023

    Due to inflation, IRS raises standard deduction and tax brackets for 2023

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • 3 Potentially Explosive Stocks You'll Want in Your Portfolio Before the Next Bull Market (and They're Dirt Cheap Now)

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has disappointed investors over the past few quarters. As for the past, Amazon has a solid track record of revenue and profit growth. The company also has grown important metrics, such as return on invested capital and free cash flow (until recently).