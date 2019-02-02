Investors Are Undervaluing REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) By 28.43%

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for REV Group by following the link below.

The calculation

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $94.65 $89.20 $96.00 $91.00 $101.53 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.57% Present Value Discounted @ 15.29% $82.10 $67.11 $62.64 $51.51 $49.84

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$313m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 15.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$102m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (15.3% – 2.7%) = US$830m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$830m ÷ ( 1 + 15.3%)5 = US$408m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$721m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $11.5. Compared to the current share price of $8.23, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 28% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at REV Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 15.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.728. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

