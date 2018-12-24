Investors Are Undervaluing SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (HKG:2386) By 42.41%

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (HKG:2386) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥3.20k CN¥3.28k CN¥3.14k CN¥3.00k CN¥2.87k Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -4.38% Est @ -4.38% Est @ -4.38% Present Value Discounted @ 8.44% CN¥2.95k CN¥2.79k CN¥2.46k CN¥2.17k CN¥1.91k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CN¥12b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥2.9b × (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.4% – 2.2%) = CN¥47b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CN¥47b ÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)5 = CN¥31b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is CN¥44b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$11.18. Relative to the current share price of HK$6.44, the stock is quite good value at a 42% discount to what it is available for right now.

SEHK:2386 Intrinsic Value Export December 24th 18 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at SINOPEC Engineering (Group) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.