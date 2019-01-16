Are Investors Undervaluing Sprint (S) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Sprint (S) is a stock many investors are watching right now. S is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is S's P/B ratio of 0.88. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. S's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.49. S's P/B has been as high as 0.98 and as low as 0.73, with a median of 0.83, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. S has a P/S ratio of 0.74. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.34.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that S has a P/CF ratio of 1.55. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. S's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.84. Within the past 12 months, S's P/CF has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 1.24, with a median of 1.45.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Sprint's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, S looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.



