Are Investors Undervaluing Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) By 43%?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Stella-Jones fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$146.8m CA$203.6m CA$227.5m CA$265.1m CA$292.4m CA$314.9m CA$333.3m CA$348.5m CA$361.2m CA$372.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.31% Est @ 7.68% Est @ 5.85% Est @ 4.56% Est @ 3.66% Est @ 3.03% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% CA$135 CA$172 CA$176 CA$188 CA$191 CA$189 CA$183 CA$176 CA$168 CA$159

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.7b

Story continues

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$372m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (8.9%– 1.6%) = CA$5.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$5.1b÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= CA$2.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$3.9b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$35.5, the company appears quite good value at a 43% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Stella-Jones as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.732. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Stella-Jones, there are three further aspects you should further research:

