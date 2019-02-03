Investors Are Undervaluing Superdry Plc (LON:SDRY) By 38.35%

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Superdry Plc (LON:SDRY) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Superdry by following the link below.

Crunching the numbers

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £59.20 £55.31 £63.14 £45.00 £47.00 Source Analyst x3 Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 8.25% £54.69 £47.21 £49.79 £32.78 £31.63

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= UK£216m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.2%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£47m × (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.2% – 1.2%) = UK£678m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = UK£678m ÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)5 = UK£456m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£672m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of £8.2. Relative to the current share price of £5.06, the stock is quite undervalued at a 38% discount to what it is available for right now.

LSE:SDRY Intrinsic Value Export February 3rd 19 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Superdry as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.