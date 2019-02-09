Investors Are Undervaluing Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.) By 40.46%

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Step by step through the calculation

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £596.16 £672.38 £595.00 £595.00 £673.78 Source Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 13.24% Present Value Discounted @ 8.25% £550.75 £573.85 £469.13 £433.39 £453.39

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= UK£2.5b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£674m × (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.2% – 1.2%) = UK£9.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = UK£9.7b ÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)5 = UK£6.5b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£9.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of £2.76. Compared to the current share price of £1.64, the stock is quite undervalued at a 40% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Taylor Wimpey as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

