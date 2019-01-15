Investors Are Undervaluing Texwinca Holdings Limited (HKG:321) By 24%

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Texwinca Holdings Limited (HKG:321) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Crunching the numbers

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$148.00 HK$519.00 HK$442.00 HK$421.50 HK$401.95 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -4.64% Est @ -4.64% Present Value Discounted @ 9.26% HK$135.45 HK$434.74 HK$338.86 HK$295.75 HK$258.13

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= HK$1.5b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$402m × (1 + 2%) ÷ (9.3% – 2%) = HK$5.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = HK$5.6b ÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)5 = HK$3.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is HK$5.1b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$3.68. Relative to the current share price of HK$2.8, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 24% discount to what it is available for right now.

SEHK:321 Intrinsic Value Export January 15th 19 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Texwinca Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.908. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.