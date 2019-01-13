Investors Are Undervaluing Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (HKG:2338) By 39.91%

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (HKG:2338) as an investment opportunity by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

What’s the value?

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥10.12k CN¥10.63k CN¥12.55k CN¥14.68k CN¥17.03k Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 18%, capped from 22.21% Est @ 17%, capped from 22.21% Est @ 16%, capped from 22.21% Present Value Discounted @ 15.58% CN¥8.75k CN¥7.96k CN¥8.13k CN¥8.23k CN¥8.26k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CN¥41b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 15.6%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥17b × (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (15.6% – 2.2%) = CN¥130b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CN¥130b ÷ ( 1 + 15.6%)5 = CN¥63b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥104b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$15.01. Compared to the current share price of HK$9.02, the stock is quite good value at a 40% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Weichai Power as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 15.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.716. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.