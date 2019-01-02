Investors Are Undervaluing Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) By 23.34%

How far off is Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Zebra Technologies by following the link below.

Is ZBRA fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $654.28 $707.87 $835.28 $977.28 $1.13k Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ 18%, capped from 22.34% Est @ 17%, capped from 22.34% Est @ 16%, capped from 22.34% Present Value Discounted @ 11.52% $586.71 $569.21 $602.30 $631.92 $657.32

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$3.0b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.9%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.1b × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (11.5% – 2.9%) = US$14b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$14b ÷ ( 1 + 11.5%)5 = US$7.9b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$11b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $203.46. Relative to the current share price of $155.97, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 23% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Zebra Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.215. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For ZBRA, I’ve compiled three relevant factors you should look at: