Investors in Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) have made a stellar return of 134% over the past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) share price has soared 124% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! It's down 1.7% in the last seven days.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Uni-Select moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Uni-Select's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Uni-Select's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Uni-Select shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 134%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Uni-Select shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 82% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.0% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Uni-Select you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

