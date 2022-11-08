Investors in United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:ODBU) have unfortunately lost 23% over the last year

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:ODBU) share price is down 28% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 3.7%. Because United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 22% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Check out our latest analysis for United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 137%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

We don't see any weakness in the United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust, it has a TSR of -23% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust shareholders are down 23% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 3.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 22%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (including 2 which are concerning) .

United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • California settles with firm in Volkswagen emissions scandal

    California on Monday settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen in 2015 and Fiat Chrysler two years later. German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board under a court complaint and settlement agreement, both filed Monday. A judge will need to sign off on the settlement.

  • Oil falls in choppy trade on mixed China COVID signals

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, paring gains after rising to more than two-month highs, on mixed signals over China, the world's top crude importer, potentially relaxing its strict COVID-19 restrictions. Prices climbed during the session on news that Chinese leaders are considering reopening the economy from strict COVID-19 restrictions but are proceeding slowly and have set no timeline, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. "The market seems to be thinking that if China opens the economy, that would tighten supply significantly and put further upward pressure on prices," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

  • Rural land sales slowing around DFW; prices remain high

    Rural real estate sales around Dallas-Fort Worth have slowed substantially from the frenzied levels of the past two years, but land prices are at historic highs. Folks waiting for acreage prices to drop before they buy their dream ranch or land for single-family, multifamily or industrial development shouldn’t hold their breath.

  • Report: Budda Baker will miss multiple weeks with high ankle sprain

    Cardinals safety Budda Baker was dealing with an ankle injury that had him questionable to play Sunday against the Seahawks. He did play and saw action on 72 of 73 defensive snaps. But Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Baker has a high ankle sprain that will keep him out multiple weeks. The Cardinals [more]

  • What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads

    The Supreme Court is deciding a case on whether, and how, universities may consider an applicant's race when making admissions decisions. AP Photo/Jose Luis MaganaRace-conscious affirmative action in college admissions could soon be a thing of the past. At least that’s the impression many observers got after listening to oral arguments about the practice before the U.S Supreme Court. Scholars writing for The Conversation U.S. have taken a closer look at affirmative action and how it has been see

  • Has Austin built too many office towers?

    With the future of the office market getting cloudier by the day, check out the latest projections from researchers and insiders. "The death of the office is definitely overblown,” said an economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center. “Probably, [companies] need less real estate. But when you’re looking at Austin, there’s just so many more companies coming in that we might be continuing to see growth and occupancy."

  • U.S. must make much deeper emissions cuts to meet climate goals -government report

    The draft of the Fifth National Climate Assessment, which is required by Congress to be published every four years, was released as world leaders and diplomats kicked off a two-week climate summit in Egypt. The United States is the world's second biggest emitter after China. The United States reduced emissions by 12% between 2007 and 2019, the report said, thanks to the adoption of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar and improved efficiency.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Berkshire Hathaway In 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway has made several acquisitions and many big equity investments over the past decade.

  • This Indicator Has Been Spot-On Calling Bear Markets Since 1870 -- Here's Where It Says We Bottom

    This metric has successfully predicted five bear markets, as well as accurately called numerous bottoms to bear markets and stock-market corrections.

  • Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

    Stocks can climb higher with the midterm elections, according to Mike Wilson, who was voted Institutional Investor's best portfolio strategist.

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Tesla Stock Succumbed to Elon Musk’s Latest Tweet. Investors Need to Watch Out.

    STOCK ALERT Tesla stock fell again Monday—and shares have dropped below a key level that suggests more downside could be ahead. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) is coming off a brutal Friday. The stock opened higher to start the new week—up 0.

  • Down 24%-45%, 2 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

    The worries about SoFi's student loans miss the fact that all of its other products are growing like crazy.

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • These 2022 Winning Stocks Can Keep Soaring in 2023, Say Analysts

    Seesaw trading and mixed messages – that’s been the market’s pattern for the past few weeks, and last week was no exception. The week started with four straight days losses, but ended on a winning Friday session after an unexpectedly strong jobs report. Even so, the S&P 500 was down 3.35% for the week, snapping a four week rally. Overall, the index is down 21% for the year, in bear territory, and losses on the tech-heavy NASDAQ are even steeper, at 33%. The conflicting currents make it difficult

  • Down 79.9%, This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Positive cash flows, incredible growth rates, and a low valuation make this bank stock a no-brainer buy.

  • Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low

    At the end of 2021, tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were collectively worth more than $4.4 trillion. Since last peaking, Alphabet and Microsoft have seen their share prices plunge 44% and 38%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low. Alphabet missed Wall Street's guidance across the board in its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Investors Are Abandoning Money Market Funds & Flocking to This, But Should You?

    It has been an odd bear market. Ordinarily, during market downturns and volatility, investors seek safe places to put their money. In the way of investment, this is both a reaction to and a cause of stock market troubles. As … Continue reading → The post Investors Are Moving Out of Money Market Funds and Into Stocks - Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • Ask an Advisor: What Happens to I Bonds Now That Interest Rates Have Changed?

    I want to understand how I bonds work. When the interest rate changes, does that new rate apply to previous bonds – but at a different rate? -Joseph I bonds have been popular lately and for good reason. The interest … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Interested in Investing in I Bonds. But What Happens Now That the Interest Rate Has Changed? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.