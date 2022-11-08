Investors in United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:ODBU) have unfortunately lost 23% over the last year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:ODBU) share price is down 28% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 3.7%. Because United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 22% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 137%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

We don't see any weakness in the United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust, it has a TSR of -23% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust shareholders are down 23% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 3.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 22%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (including 2 which are concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

