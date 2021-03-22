Investors urge Europe to prioritise climate in agriculture reform

FILE PHOTO: Cows are seen in a field during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Braine-le-Comte
Simon Jessop and Kate Abnett
·2 min read

By Simon Jessop and Kate Abnett

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A $2 trillion group of investors on Monday urged the European Commission to be more ambitious in its planned overhaul of the bloc's huge farming subsidy programme to fight climate change and protect biodiversity.

Ahead of a meeting of agriculture ministers from European Union countries on Monday, the group said proposed reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy needed to go much further to align with the EU target to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Led by Legal & General Investment Management and think-tank Chatham House, the group made four recommendations, including reducing direct support for commodities with high emissions, such as red meat and dairy.

Financial support should be linked to the cost of efforts that protect the environmental, and incentives should be redesigned to put a value on sustainable agriculture, rather than boosting production at the expense of climate concerns.

Farmers should also be eligible for EU funds to help them transition away from high-emitting activities, the group said.

"As long-term investors, and stewards of our clients’ assets, we engage with businesses across the food and agriculture sector to help them transition towards a net-zero economy," said Alexander Burr, ESG Policy Lead at Legal & General Investment Management.

"However, to truly effect change we seek stronger action from policymakers," he said.

Agriculture accounts for around 10% of EU emissions.

A European Commission representative said it is committed to negotiating a farming policy that will support EU green goals, and its proposals would increase funding for sustainable schemes like carbon farming or organic production.

"The Commission supports a new CAP that includes strong environmental and climate ambition," the representative said.

The investor group also includes Aviva Investors, Robeco and the FAIRR Initiative, an investor group focused on the food sector. FAIRR said it would consult its members, who manage a collective $30 trillion, on further areas of engagement on the issue.

(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt. Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Pandemic leaves digital laggard Italy scrambling to catch up

    Small Italian car filter supplier Ecofiltri took out a state-backed loan last year, just like thousands of other businesses fighting to keep afloat during the pandemic. But instead of burning through the cash to pay overdue rent and bills, Ecofiltri is investing the money on a technological revamp of its business. "We've expanded our facilities, bought high-tech equipment and even created an R&D department where we are working on three projects we hope we can patent to provide more intelligent products and services," Ecofiltri co-founder Simone Scafetta told Reuters over a video call.

  • Sheldon Rankins agrees to free agent contract with the Jets

    New Orleans Saints free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract with the New York Jets.

  • Police officers hurt, vehicles set on fire in violent protest in Bristol, England

    Two police officers were seriously injured and at least two police vehicles were set on fire in the city of Bristol in southwest England during violent scenes after a peaceful protest, police said. Thousands of demonstrators had converged on the city centre, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. The local force, Avon and Somerset Police, said the demonstration began peacefully but was later turned into a violent disorder by a small minority.

  • Rising U.S. Bond Yields Threaten to Drive Down Singapore Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising U.S. bond yields leave the Singapore dollar vulnerable to retesting a four-month low against the greenback in the run-up to the city-state’s half-yearly monetary policy review.Elevated rates on Treasuries helped push the currency pair through its 100-day moving average earlier this month, before momentum stalled at 1.3531, just short of the 200-day moving average.But it may just be a matter of time before that level is breached. Yields have surged further since the Federal Reserve last week hammered home its intention to let inflation overshoot, and the prospect of a second U.S. stimulus package could propel them even higher. This is increasing the allure of the greenback and points to renewed weakness in the Singapore dollar.“In the very near term the Singapore dollar is likely to benefit from the dovish Fed tone,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities Ltd. in Singapore. “However, further out, we think higher U.S. yields will likely result in a firmer dollar and as such the Singapore dollar will be one of the more vulnerable currencies in Asia.”Singapore inflation data due Tuesday may add to the case for a test of the 200-day moving average, and even a possible run back toward resistance at 1.38. The pair hasn’t touched that level since late July.Core inflation is forecast to rise just 0.1% in February from a year ago, following negative readings over the previous 12 months. A benign uptick in price pressure would give little cause for the Monetary Authority of Singapore to adjust the exchange-rate band it uses to ensure price stability.“We expect the central bank to maintain the neutral policy,” said Irene Cheung, a currency strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore. “Inflation is emerging from deflation, but will remain modest.”Quicktake: Here’s why MAS targets FX, not interest ratesIn its last decision in October, the MAS left policy unchanged, given price changes were gradual and core inflation was expected to remain well below its long-term average. Its next review is due in April.While the MAS doesn’t disclose the parameters of its exchange-rate settings, Cheung estimates that the Singapore dollar is trading slightly above the midpoint of the band.This also suggests the currency has scope to weaken, and is consistent with movement in the country’s nominal effective exchange rate versus its major trading partners, which shows the currency in the upper end of its 12-month range.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, March 22: New Zealand 1Q consumer confidence, China 1-and 5-year loan prime rates, South Korea 20-day exports/importsTuesday, March 23: Singapore CPI, New Zealand credit card spendingWednesday. March 24: Bank of Thailand policy decision, Japan PMI’s, New Zealand trade balance, South Korea PPIThursday, March 25: Philippines policy decisionFriday, March 26: Tokyo CPI, China 4Q BoP current account balance, South Korea consumer confidence, Singapore industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pope urges fight against organized crime

    Pope Francis is urging people around the world to fight organized crime groups such as the mafia, warning that the criminals are using the coronavirus pandemic to gain wealth."Today Italy marks the day of memory and commitment to remember the innocent victims of mafias. Mafias are present in various parts of the world and, taking advantage of the pandemic, they are enriching themselves through corruption."Last December, Interpol issued a global alert warning that criminal networks were targeting COVID-19 vaccines.Italian police say crime clans are also using the pandemic to buy favor with poor families facing financial ruin, offering them loans and food.Police say mob loan sharks demanding exorbitant interest rates are bailing out businesses hit hard by the pandemic.In Italy, many members of organized crime see themselves as part of a religious, cult-like group, invoking the help of saints, and using religious figurines or statues in initiation rites.

  • 'This is Jim Crow in new clothes': Sen. Raphael Warnock delivers a forceful defense of voting rights, excoriates GOP-led voting restrictions

    Warnock's focus on voter suppression in his maiden Senate speech led to a standing ovation in the chamber as he slammed GOP-backed voting restrictions.

  • Exclusive: 1 in 4 Americans have seen Asians blamed for the coronavirus in recent weeks

    In a new USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll, 46% of Asian Americans say they have witnessed Asians being blamed for the pandemic in the past month.

  • Mina Starsiak Hawk Mourns the Loss of Her Dog Sophie, Confident That "Tomorrow Will Be Better"

    "There's a lot of not pretty stuff. So, don't feel like you're doing something wrong."

  • Texas upset again as Smart fails to recapture March glory

    Twice his Longhorns have been knocked out in the first round by mid-majors with improbable last-second finishes. Texas was bounced from the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed Saturday night, 53-52 by in-state rival Abilene Christian, in a turnover-filled performance that left the Longhorns stunned. ''It feels like a bad dream,'' senior guard Matt Coleman said.

  • Why India is talking about ripped jeans and knees

    Thousands of women are sharing their photos in ripped jeans on social media - but why?

  • Slain spa workers and customers mourned by families

    The exception is 44-year-old Daoyou Feng, an employee at Youngs Asian Massage near Woodstock about whom little is known. Sunday should have seen 63-year-old Yong Ae Yue buying groceries and cooking Korean food for her family. Instead those relatives are mourning her death Tuesday at the Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta.

  • Japan, U.S. defence chiefs affirm cooperation on Taiwan: Kyodo

    Japanese and U.S. defence chiefs agreed in their meeting last week to closely cooperate in the event of a military clash between China and Taiwan, Kyodo News reported on Sunday, citing multiple government sources. U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin brought up the issue when he met with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday although there was no discussion on the specifics of how the two countries should coordinate responses to such an emergency, the news outlet reported. Japan has historically refrained from commenting on potential emergency situations in Taiwan in relation to China and its stance remains to "encourage dialogue for a peaceful solution to cross-strait tensions," Kyodo said.

  • China urges unhurried public to get vaccinated against COVID

    In China, the problem doesn't seem to be a shortage of vaccine. “China will continue the current prevention control measures to prevent imported cases and rebound of domestic cases,” Feng Zijian, the deputy director general of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a news conference. Through Saturday, nearly 75 million vaccine doses have been given, the country's National Health Commission said.

  • CP Rail Agrees to Buy Kansas City Southern for $25 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, seeking to create a 20,000-mile rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada in the first year of those nations’ new trade alliance.The transaction creates the only network that cuts through all three North American countries, giving CP access to the Kansas City, Missouri-based company’s sprawling Midwestern rail network that connects farms in Kansas and Missouri to ports along the Gulf of Mexico. The network would also let CP reach deep into Mexico, which made up almost half of Kansas City Southern’s revenue last year.“I’ve had my eye on the KCS for quite some time,” CP Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said in a telephone interview. “We extend our reach for our customers through the U.S. and into Mexico, and at the same time KCS can do the same coming from Mexico up to U.S. destinations and Canada.”The combination -- the biggest purchase of a U.S. asset by a Canadian company since 2016 -- would provide a transportation solution for manufacturers seeking to bring factories back to North America after the pandemic exposed risks of relying on overseas supply chains, Creel said. The merger has a “compelling and powerful environmental impact” by enticing more truck cargo to rail, which is about four times more fuel efficient, he said.Kansas City investors will receive 0.489 of a CP share and $90 in cash for each share they hold, valuing the stock at $275 apiece -- 23% more than Friday’s record close, according to a statement from both companies on Sunday.Creel will be CEO of the new company, to be based in Calgary, and is expected to remain at the helm until at least early 2026, according to a separate statement. The new entity, to be called Canadian Pacific Kansas City, or CPKC, will have revenue of about $8.7 billion and almost 20,000 employees.Trade PlayThe transaction would be the biggest Canadian purchase of a U.S. asset since Enbridge agreed to buy Spectra Energy for about $28 billion five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That deal closed in early 2017.The deal comes as trade across the three nations is expected to pick up under the Biden administration. Just days after his inauguration, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, his first calls with foreign counterparts, where issues from trade to climate change were discussed.Mexico is a crucial supplier of vehicles, auto parts, electronics and food and a major customer of grain, fuel and consumer goods -- ties that are likely to be strengthened by July’s passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact.Kansas City’s unique network linking Mexico’s largest industrial cities and ports to the U.S. Midwest would be positioned to benefit if the coronavirus pandemic and fraying ties between the U.S. and China prompt companies to move lower-wage manufacturing from Asia to North America.As part of the transaction, CP will issue 44.5 million new shares, to be financed with cash-on-hand and about $8.6 billion in debt. CP’s debt would jump to about $20 billion and leverage would increase to about four times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Free cash flow of about $7 billion over a three-year period from the combined railroad would help CP whittle that down to 2.5 times.CP expects to boost adjusted diluted EPS in the first full year after completing the deal, and later generate double-digit accretion. The combination will result in about $780 million of efficiency gains over three years, with about three-fourths of that coming from profit increase.No Job CutsThere will be no workforce reductions, Creel said in the interview, and he predicted the merger will result in job gains as sales grow.CP will file the merger application with the U.S. Surface and Transportation Board on Monday and begin the process of creating a trust that will hold Kansas City Southern’s shares while approval is pending, Creel said. The companies expect a review by the STB to be completed by mid-2022On a conference call with analysts Sunday, Creel said there’s “minimal risk’’ that regulators will block the deal. There are no situations in which the merger will cause shippers to lose access to rail options, he said.“The Canadian Pacific-KC Southern combination has most of the hallmarks for regulatory approval,” said Lee Klaskow, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It will remain the smallest Class I railroad and the lack of overlap and the extension of the combined networks will not impede competition, in our view, and may result in improved fluidity.”He added that Kansas City Southern is exempt from the regulator’s “high-hurdle merger rules.”Still, there could be other obstacles. CP’s hostile attempt to acquire Norfolk Southern Corp. beginning in 2015 collapsed amid a hail of shipper criticism, including from United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corp. and even the U.S. Army, which uses the rails to transport military equipment. Creel called the deal “simple and pro-competition” because the two networks don’t overlap.“It provides a positive impact for all stakeholders, including the public interest,” Creel said. “Existing customers get to extend their length of haul and reach into new markets, as well as new customers that this network will naturally attract.”A Repeat TargetKansas City Southern, the smallest of the U.S.’s Class I freight railroads, has been a takeover target before.In September, Dow Jones reported that the company rejected a $20 billion offer from Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners. Rumors of Kansas City Southern as a takeover target have swirled for years, especially after Canadian National Railway completed the purchase of the Illinois Central Railroad in 1999 that gave it access to ports in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.Creel and Kansas City Southern CEO Pat Ottensmeyer said they began talks on the merger late last year. The two companies, which has work together for years with railcar exchanges, decided the timing was right, especially after the revamped U.S.- Mexico-Canada trade deal that replaced NAFTA, Ottensmeyer said.“This is a combination that just makes tremendous sense given that lack of overlap and the opportunities such as USMCA present for the outlook for rail and the footprint that this company is going to have in terms of an unmatched North American network,” Ottensmeyer said in the telephone interview.BMO Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs are financial advisers for Canadian Pacific, while Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are advising Kansas City Southern.(Updates with Creel comment from conference call in 15th paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to say the free cash flow figure refers to a three-year period)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NRA attacks Biden press secretary over year-old tweet calling for gun registration

    Ms Psaki called gun registration attack ‘badge of honour’

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics