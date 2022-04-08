Investors urge governments not to ditch climate for energy security

Simon Jessop
·2 min read

By Simon Jessop

LONDON (Reuters) - Asset owners managing more than $10.4 trillion have urged governments not to let worries about security of fossil fuel supplies impede the transition to greener energy needed to limit catastrophic climate change.

With governments scrambling to replace Russian oil and gas supplies after the invasion of Ukraine, United Nations climate scientists issued new warnings this week on the need to quickly scale up renewable energy and roll back support for emissions-intensive fossil fuels.

The Steering Group of the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, which counts some of the world's largest pension schemes and insurers as members, said on Friday that energy security policies must align with the world's climate goal.

That goal, set in the Paris Agreement, aims to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level by 2050, and would require drastic near-term cuts in fossil fuel use.

"The world is still heading for an excess of fossil fuel-based energy use that will vastly exceed the carbon budgets needed to meet the 1.5C Paris Agreement goal. This trend must be halted," the investor group said.

The group called for an end to using taxpayer cash to prop up the fossil fuel industry through subsidies that go against the pledges made by governments to get to net-zero emissions.

"In the short term, using all available energy resources – including the immediate scaling of energy efficiency – to diversify energy supply must be a top priority for many countries, especially in Europe," the group said.

Unit costs for solar energy and lithium-ion batteries have both fallen by around 85%, while wind energy costs are down 55%, the investor group said.

"These are viable steps towards energy system resilience, a greener economy, the provision of green jobs, and the protection of businesses and consumers against future price spikes in oil and gas," the investors said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop in London; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Shell to Write Down as Much as $5 Billion on Russia Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc said its withdrawal from Russia will result in $4 billion to $5 billion of impairments, while also warning investors that extreme energy price volatility in the first quarter could hit cash flow. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant

  • Secret Service puts agents on leave over gifts from phony cops

    The Secret Service said it has placed some of its personnel on administrative leave for allegedly accepting gifts from two men posing as Department of Homeland Security special agents. Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali have been arrested and now face criminal charges.

  • Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty

    A subsidiary of one of the largest U.S. providers of renewable energy pleaded guilty to criminal charges and was ordered to pay over $8 million in fines and restitution after at least 150 eagles were killed at its wind farms in eight states, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. NextEra Energy subsidiary ESI Energy was also sentenced to five years probation after being charged with three counts of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act during a court appearance in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The charges arose from the deaths of nine eagles at three wind farms in Wyoming and New Mexico.

  • Morel hunting in Missouri ‘is serious business.’ Tips for a successful mushroom hunt

    “Sometimes a morel seeker feels lucky to find just one,” so here’s what to know before your hunt.

  • These machines scrub greenhouse gases from the air – an inventor of direct air capture technology shows how it works

    One 'mechanical tree' is about 1,000 times faster at removing carbon dioxide from air than a natural tree. The first is to start operating in Arizona in 2022. Illustration via Arizona State UniversityTwo centuries of burning fossil fuels has put more carbon dioxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere than nature can remove. As that CO2 builds up, it traps excess heat near Earth’s surface, causing global warming. There is so much CO2 in the atmosphere now that most scenarios show endi

  • NJ's ban on plastic bags, paper bags, food containers begins in May. What you need to know

    Get your reusable shopping bags ready. Banning one-time-use plastic bags, containers and paper bags starts soon. We answer your biggest questions.

  • Watch: Cheetahs play cat-and-mouse with miniature race car

    A cheetah family at an Oregon wildlife facility was allowed to chase a remote-controlled race car last week as a form of “enrichment.”

  • Putin ally and battle-hardened Chechen leader teases further brutalities as fractures with Kremlin surface

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, posted a video to Telegram teasing further brutality in southeastern Ukraine as the world reels from Bucha massacre.

  • Russia says it would have to 'rebalance' if Finland and Sweden join NATO

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO then Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures. Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which it says aims among other things to degrade Ukraine's military potential and prevent it becoming a bridgehead for a NATO attack, has prompted the two Nordic countries to consider joining the U.S.-led alliance. If the two countries join, "we'll have to make our western flank more sophisticated in terms of ensuring our security," Peskov told Britain's Sky News.

  • A deer with an arrow through its head is walking around 'robust and healthy' in Whitnall Park. How did it happen and what's next?

    Collin Buth of Wind Lake took a video of the deer after spotting it on a morning bike ride on April 2.

  • Living a double life: ex-KGB agent shares experience as Soviet spy, his take on crisis in Ukraine

    A Georgia man is giving us insight into the war in Ukraine because he understands the Russian mentality.

  • Ted Cruz Went After Mr. T And Twitter Users Pitied The Fool

    Critics ripped the Texas Republican with the same point.

  • By Embracing Putin, Pakistan’s Imran Khan May Have Sealed His Own Demise

    On the cricket field, Pakistan’s Imran Khan was a galvanizing captain and leader—a talisman who knitted together a gaggle of mercurial talents and journeymen into a cohesive whole, which overcame extraordinary odds to famously beat England to lift the Cricket World Cup in 1992. There were glimpses of these qualities when Khan rose to become Pakistan’s Prime Minister in 2018: Campaigning on an anti-graft ticket, he brought together aspirational workers, Islamic hardliners and the nation’s powerful military to derail the political juggernaut of his longtime nemesis, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Khan has been stubbornly unwilling to make compromises with opponents, while handing concessions to unsavory actors like far-right party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, or TLP, despite it staging deadly protests.

  • ‘Take that, Putin!’: Europe looks to wean itself quickly from Russian energy

    The European Union is facing a crisis: how to replace the 40% of its natural gas that it sources from Russia. Reversing course is no easy matter, given that the 27-country EU spends roughly $300 million on Russian energy every day.

  • Letters to the Editor: These are the only ways to save water, but we'll never do it

    Lawns and gardens are watered in the heat of the day, even in front of government buildings. We're too lazy to save the planet.

  • US electric-vehicle tax credits ending for new Toyota buyers

    Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles. The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have.

  • River Democracy Act would hamper Oregon's timber counties

    As residents of Jackson County, we value our natural environment and quality of life, yet both are at risk from the proposed S. 192 bill.

  • Putin ally China rejects Russian oil despite steep discounts amid Western sanctions, report says

    State refiners in China will honor existing Russian oil contracts but won't sign any new deals with Moscow, Reuters reported.

  • The Putin Fangirl Who Could Screw Us All

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin’s ghoulish massacre in Bucha has broken conventional wisdom that a tyrant must have a toothbrush mustache to be branded a fascist.And nowhere outside Ukraine are Putin’s barbarous crimes oozing more than in France, where polls this week indicate 2022 fascist presidential candidate and Putin fangirl Marine Le Pen might capture nearly 49 percent of the vote in a likely runoff against incumbent Emmanuel Macr

  • Kristi Noem's message to the Republican Party: 'Get over yourself'

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will deliver a major speech at the Reagan Library Wednesday night where she will urge Republicans to listen more, talk less and stop petty grievances.