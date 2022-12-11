Investors in Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) have unfortunately lost 58% over the last year

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price has slid 58% in that time. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 16% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 29% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Varonis Systems didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Varonis Systems saw its revenue grow by 28%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 58% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Varonis Systems will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Varonis Systems shareholders are down 58% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Varonis Systems has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Varonis Systems is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

