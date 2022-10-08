Investors in W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) have unfortunately lost 36% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 36%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 11%. Because W.A.G payment solutions hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, W.A.G payment solutions had to report a 63% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 36% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 72.61 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on W.A.G payment solutions' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

W.A.G payment solutions shareholders are down 36% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 11%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 8.4%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand W.A.G payment solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with W.A.G payment solutions , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

