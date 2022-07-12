Investors Will Want Allegheny Technologies' (NYSE:ATI) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Allegheny Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$208m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$877m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Allegheny Technologies has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 20%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Allegheny Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Allegheny Technologies.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Allegheny Technologies Tell Us?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Allegheny Technologies. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 256% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.06 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 23% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Bottom Line

From what we've seen above, Allegheny Technologies has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Considering the stock has delivered 22% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

