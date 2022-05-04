Investors Will Want Anglo Pacific Group's (LON:APF) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Anglo Pacific Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$56m ÷ (US$520m - US$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Anglo Pacific Group has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Metals and Mining industry average of 15%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Anglo Pacific Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Anglo Pacific Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Anglo Pacific Group Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Anglo Pacific Group are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 11%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 62%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Anglo Pacific Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Anglo Pacific Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Anglo Pacific Group we've found 5 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

