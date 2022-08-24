Investors Will Want Auction Technology Group's (LON:ATG) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Auction Technology Group's (LON:ATG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Auction Technology Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0043 = UK£2.9m ÷ (UK£713m - UK£37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Auction Technology Group has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Online Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Auction Technology Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Auction Technology Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Auction Technology Group is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 0.4% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 1,888% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 5.2%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Auction Technology Group has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Auction Technology Group has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has fallen 45% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

While Auction Technology Group looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ATG is currently trading for a fair price.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

