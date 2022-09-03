Investors Will Want Austco Healthcare's (ASX:AHC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Austco Healthcare's (ASX:AHC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Austco Healthcare:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = AU$2.0m ÷ (AU$34m - AU$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Austco Healthcare has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.8% average generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Austco Healthcare has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Austco Healthcare's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Austco Healthcare is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 8.7% on its capital. In addition to that, Austco Healthcare is employing 183% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 31%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Austco Healthcare has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Austco Healthcare's ROCE

Overall, Austco Healthcare gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 56% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Austco Healthcare can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Austco Healthcare and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

