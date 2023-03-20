Investors Will Want Brisbane Broncos' (ASX:BBL) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Brisbane Broncos' (ASX:BBL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Brisbane Broncos, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$4.7m ÷ (AU$55m - AU$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Brisbane Broncos has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Entertainment industry average of 9.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Brisbane Broncos has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Brisbane Broncos Tell Us?

Brisbane Broncos is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 21% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Brisbane Broncos' ROCE

To sum it up, Brisbane Broncos is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 117% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Brisbane Broncos does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Brisbane Broncos may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

