Investors Will Want Brunel International's (AMS:BRNL) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Brunel International (AMS:BRNL) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Brunel International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €54m ÷ (€492m - €141m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Brunel International has an ROCE of 15%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Brunel International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Brunel International. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 30%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Brunel International's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Brunel International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 27% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Brunel International, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

