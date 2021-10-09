Investors Will Want Chemours' (NYSE:CC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Chemours' (NYSE:CC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Chemours:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$462m ÷ (US$7.5b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Chemours has an ROCE of 8.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Chemicals industry average of 9.8%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Chemours' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Chemours.

So How Is Chemours' ROCE Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 8.0%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 21%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Chemours thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Chemours can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 145% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Chemours can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Chemours does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

