Investors Will Want EOG Resources' (NYSE:EOG) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in EOG Resources' (NYSE:EOG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for EOG Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$5.7b ÷ (US$38b - US$6.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, EOG Resources has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Oil and Gas industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for EOG Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering EOG Resources here for free.

What Can We Tell From EOG Resources' ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that EOG Resources is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 18% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Bottom Line On EOG Resources' ROCE

To bring it all together, EOG Resources has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 72% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you want to know some of the risks facing EOG Resources we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While EOG Resources may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

