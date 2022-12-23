Investors Will Want Everi Holdings' (NYSE:EVRI) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Everi Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$210m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$448m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Everi Holdings has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Everi Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Everi Holdings here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Everi Holdings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 168% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Everi Holdings' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Everi Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 86% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Everi Holdings that you might find interesting.

