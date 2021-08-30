Investors Will Want Genex Power's (ASX:GNX) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Genex Power (ASX:GNX) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Genex Power:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = AU$4.2m ÷ (AU$360m - AU$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Genex Power has an ROCE of 1.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 4.5%.

See our latest analysis for Genex Power

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Genex Power compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Genex Power here for free.

So How Is Genex Power's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Genex Power is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 1.2% on its capital. In addition to that, Genex Power is employing 2,647% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 6.2%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On Genex Power's ROCE

Overall, Genex Power gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 64% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Genex Power can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Genex Power you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Cathie Wood thinks these companies will beat the market. Here's why they could be big winners for you, too.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. In today's rather turbulent market, while many stocks are overpriced, a number of top growth stocks with great underlying businesses have fallen from pandemic highs.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • Here is why Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) Earnings and Free Cash Flows Don't Match

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) recently released a strong earnings report, and the market responded by raising the share price. However, we think that shareholders should be aware of some other factors beyond the profit numbers.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer If Inflation Stays Hot

    These days, there's a lot of talk about inflation. The last time prices rose this much, the stock market was on the verge of a collapse. Even with five Federal Reserve presidents signaling that the loose monetary policy should end, Chairman Jay Powell continues to assume that rising prices are temporary.

  • ‘Don’t cancel our service.’ How a couple’s Zillow experience nearly left them in a lurch

    A note from Duke Energy tipped them off to issues with the sale of their home. Here’s what they say happened.

  • A Trio of Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Fair Value

    Value investors could find opportunities among these businesses

  • 4 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    If you have a major life goal in mind through 2030 that'll require substantial sums of money, investing in stocks is perhaps the best way to build that wealth. My idea is, when you're putting money into stocks for 10 years or more, build a balanced portfolio of all-weather and disruptive growth stocks. American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) is the largest water stock in the U.S. It's also the most diversified water utility, with 15 million customers across 46 states.

  • 10 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap blue-chip dividend stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In. Any investor looking for reliable and somewhat safer investments out in the market will […]

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 in 10 Years (or Less)

    Despite this four-decade rollercoaster, patient investors have been rewarded with an annualized total return in the S&P 500, including dividends, of more than 11%. It's not often investors are given a gift, but the shellacking social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has taken since reporting its second-quarter operating results is the proverbial red carpet for growth stock bargain hunters. One month ago, Pinterest was clobbered after reporting a sequential monthly active user (MAU) decline of 24 million to 454 million in the second quarter.

  • This Stock Has Jumped 5x in Five Years. Consider Buying Before It Soars Higher

    A $1,000 investment in Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) five years ago is worth more than $5,600 now thanks to the consistent growth in the company's top and bottom lines. What's impressive is that Keysight has remained a top stock despite running into hiccups on account of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    Plenty of technology companies are growing their businesses and could make for good long-term investments. To help you find a few companies that stand out from the rest of the crowd, let's take a look at how Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are transforming their industries. Upstart Holdings aims to fix both of these problems with the company's artificially intelligent lending platform.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

    The last two decades have been great for this trio, but you'll be even more impressed with what they do in the next two.

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • Roku Stock: Headed to $500?

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock has been up and down this year. Smaller advertisers in particular are starting to invest in digital streaming platforms for the first time, which has contributed to Roku's recent growth.