Investors Will Want Globaltec Formation Berhad's (KLSE:GLOTEC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Globaltec Formation Berhad (KLSE:GLOTEC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Globaltec Formation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = RM23m ÷ (RM406m - RM77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Globaltec Formation Berhad has an ROCE of 6.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 15%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Globaltec Formation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Globaltec Formation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Globaltec Formation Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 6.8% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

What We Can Learn From Globaltec Formation Berhad's ROCE

As discussed above, Globaltec Formation Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 53% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

