Investors Will Want Good Times Restaurants' (NASDAQ:GTIM) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Good Times Restaurants, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = US$2.2m ÷ (US$86m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Good Times Restaurants has an ROCE of 3.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Good Times Restaurants' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Good Times Restaurants' ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Good Times Restaurants is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 3.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Good Times Restaurants is employing 52% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Good Times Restaurants' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Good Times Restaurants that you might find interesting.

