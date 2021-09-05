Investors Will Want Hawkins' (NASDAQ:HWKN) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hawkins' (NASDAQ:HWKN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hawkins, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$62m ÷ (US$475m - US$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Hawkins has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.9% generated by the Chemicals industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hawkins compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Hawkins has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 59% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Hawkins is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 94% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Hawkins can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

While Hawkins looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HWKN is currently trading for a fair price.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Nvidia Trounces AMD Once Again: Here's Why That's Great News for Nvidia Shareholders

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have nearly quadrupled in price since the beginning of 2020 thanks to the robust demand for its powerful graphics cards that power a variety of applications, including personal computers, data centers, and autonomous cars. The good news for Nvidia investors is that the gaming business will continue to power its growth. Its nearest rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), is failing to make headway in this multibillion-dollar space, according to the latest market share numbers from Jon Peddie Research.

  • 4 Market-Topping Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the performance of companies that initiated and grew their dividend to non-dividend-paying stocks over a four-decade stretch (1972-2012). Because dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal way for long-term investors to put their money to work in any economic environment. If you're looking for market-topping dividend stocks -- i.e., companies paying a yield superior to the broad-based S&P 500 -- that can generate significant wealth and income, the following four have the potential to double your money by 2026.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    Dividend stocks can make great investments. The average dividend stock has generated a more than 12.8% total return from 1973 through the end of last year, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Meanwhile, the best results came from companies that steadily increased their dividends, with growers delivering a 13.2% total return.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has more than doubled since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, and it's, thus far, gone the entirety of 2021 without so much as a 5% correction. Unfortunately, a number of historical metrics would suggest that this rally isn't sustainable, and that a stock market crash or sizable correction could be on the way. For example, even though the internet has democratized trading and helped to expand price-to-earnings multiples over time, the current valuation multiple for the S&P 500 is nothing short of worrisome.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Under $50 That Could Double Your Money

    There are some investment alternatives, though, that don't need a hefty initial amount and don't take an agonizingly slow period to grow. You might have a negative mental picture when you think of cannabis stocks. Cresco expects to have an annualized revenue run rate of $1 billion by the end of this year.

  • 3 Overlooked Dividend Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    While the bigger and well-known dividend-paying companies get all the attention, some hidden gems can also significantly boost your dividend income. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) is a top producer of titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in a wide range of products such as coatings, plastics, and paper. Around 50% of Kronos' common stock is owned by Valhi (NYSE: VHI) and another 30% is owned by NL Industries (NYSE: NL).

  • How Ethereum's Next Big Upgrade Could Boost Its Value

    The world's second-largest cryptocurrency has way more use cases than Bitcoin and may be a better long-term investment.

  • 3 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Verizon, Brady, and Centerspace were among the handful of U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week as the summer winds down.

  • This Cheap Stock Could Make You Forget About AMC and GameStop

    Offering a mix of value and growth, this popular retailer belongs on every investor's watch list.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.

  • 10 Financial Services Dividend Champions to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 financial services dividend champions to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Financial Services Dividend Champions to Buy Now. The financial services sector was one, like many others, that was terribly impacted by […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If You're Worried About the Stock Market

    It's easy for investors to identify reasons to be fearful. Stock market valuations are frothy. Interest rates are likely to rise. The delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases to increase. We could add plenty of other items to the list.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • Philippine Airlines Files Bankruptcy as Travel Fallout Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine Airlines Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York with a lender-supported plan that helps the country’s main carrier recover after the pandemic devastated global travel. The company aims to cut $2 billion in borrowings through a proposed restructuring plan, which needs court approval, it said. Philippine Airlines will also get $505 million in equity and debt financing from its majority shareholder, as well as $150 million of debt financing from new investors. Th

  • This Growth Stock Could Be 10 Times Larger in 10 Years

    It was the brainchild of Danny Meyer, best known as the restaurateur and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group. It has managed to spruce up an old-school menu, propelling the New York City concept into an internationally recognized brand. Shake Shack follows in the footsteps of another fast casual champion -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) -- by keeping its menu simple and natural.

  • Cassava Sciences CEO says ‘enormous profit motive’ behind N.Y. law firm’s fraud allegations

    Cassava Sciences Inc.'s Chief Executive Remi Barbier repeated on Friday that recent allegations of fraud were "false and misleading" and were a result of investor interests to drive down the price of the biotechnology company's stock.